Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 4,000 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 29,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

VWOB opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.3174 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

