Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 4,533 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $200.14 on Wednesday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.50 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.58.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

