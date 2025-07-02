Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $909,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,629,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,199,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,992,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $3,975,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. This trade represents a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 53,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $8,486,848.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,532.63. This trade represents a 53.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,775 shares of company stock valued at $29,596,059. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $170.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $171.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.90.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

