Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Solventum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Solventum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Solventum by 22.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Solventum by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Solventum by 22.0% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Solventum’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

