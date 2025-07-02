Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Gartner by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Gartner by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gartner by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,600. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $35,063,741.30. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.89.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $406.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $423.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.02. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $366.05 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

