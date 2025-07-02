Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHG. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 825.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.5%

JHG stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

