Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,778,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Equity Residential by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

NYSE EQR opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 105.73%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

