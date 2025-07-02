Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,227,000 after acquiring an additional 768,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,460,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after buying an additional 142,520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,574,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,162,000 after buying an additional 84,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 2.8%

NXST opened at $177.86 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.66 and a 1-year high of $191.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $249,448.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,123.57. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $202,035.03. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,141 shares in the company, valued at $551,339.73. The trade was a 26.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock worth $3,666,988 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

