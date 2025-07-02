Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,101,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,643,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,079.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 281,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,777,000 after purchasing an additional 257,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,340. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,031 shares of company stock worth $814,080. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.