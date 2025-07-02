Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.81 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equitable by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,278,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,705,000 after buying an additional 535,671 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Equitable by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,032,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,752,000 after buying an additional 79,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $668,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Equitable by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,899,000 after buying an additional 3,303,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,089,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,560,000 after buying an additional 355,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $352,698.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,391.80. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,615.43. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,760. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:EQH opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.15. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $56.61.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 79.05% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQH

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.