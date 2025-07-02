Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.46 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $95.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.99. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

