Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.89 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 112.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,982,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,454,000 after purchasing an additional 805,637 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,032,000 after purchasing an additional 522,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.69.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $373.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $390.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.