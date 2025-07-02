Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 48.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Republic Services by 19.2% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 130,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Republic Services by 10.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 31.7% during the first quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $244.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.82 and a 1 year high of $258.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $268.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.68.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

