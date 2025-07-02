Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,427 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

CLOU opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $337.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

