Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.36.

MSCI Trading Up 0.9%

MSCI stock opened at $581.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $478.83 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.41.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

