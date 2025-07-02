Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,400,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7,883,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,087,000 after purchasing an additional 945,988 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 24,315.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 693,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,027,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 679,688 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,896,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $263.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $309.63.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

