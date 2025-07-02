Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) by 2,611.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,805 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hesai Group were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSAI opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -689.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Hesai Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America raised Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

