Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

