Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $232.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.18 and a 200-day moving average of $213.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.88 and a 52 week high of $236.02.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

