Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,247 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,568 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 707.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 4,000.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period.

Itau Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.86.

Itau Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

