Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $108.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.85.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

