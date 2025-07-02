Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $557.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $600.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $647.18. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,239.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stephens began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.03, for a total value of $4,658,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 523,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,158,951.52. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,015,800. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,355. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

