Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grab by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Grab by 4,851.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 328,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 321,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grab by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GRAB. CLSA upgraded Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

Grab Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

