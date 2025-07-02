Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,193 Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen stock opened at $126.44 on Wednesday. Repligen Corporation has a one year low of $102.97 and a one year high of $182.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

