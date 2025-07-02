Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,774 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 379.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 172,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.05.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $153.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.94 and a 200-day moving average of $149.62. Atmos Energy Corporation has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $167.45. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

