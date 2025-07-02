Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 59,125 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,125 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,078 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $49.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

