Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 63,168 Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,168 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 738.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 155,052 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 147,964 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Gas & Electric

In other Pacific Gas & Electric news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 151,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,306.80. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut Pacific Gas & Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Pacific Gas & Electric Price Performance

PCG opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Pacific Gas & Electric’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

