Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,406 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $1,573,924.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,236,374.19. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,452,284.18. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.