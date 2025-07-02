Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 70,407 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 386.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,407 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,989 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,244,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

