Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,061 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in American International Group by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in American International Group by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in American International Group by 359.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.72.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -67.67%.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

