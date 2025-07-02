Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 59,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,146,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,270,000 after purchasing an additional 641,895 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,382,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,433,000 after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,275,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,378,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,259,000 after purchasing an additional 59,592 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,023,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,035,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $168,437.60. Following the sale, the director owned 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,041.76. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

ALV stock opened at $114.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.22. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $115.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

