Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 205,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

Get iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Price Performance

TCHI opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.