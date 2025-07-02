Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 205,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.
TCHI opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $22.58.
The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
