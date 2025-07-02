Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $471,258,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $384,606,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35,500.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,406,000 after buying an additional 446,946 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,127,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,928,000 after buying an additional 404,892 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,925,000 after buying an additional 222,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:ESS opened at $284.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $243.85 and a one year high of $317.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $464.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.