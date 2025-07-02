Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,058,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 180,961 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

