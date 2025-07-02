Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,314,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,706,000 after acquiring an additional 285,803 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 34.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,042,000 after acquiring an additional 75,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Melius Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

