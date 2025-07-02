Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 140,421 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,421 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Bloom Energy worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.51 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $29.83.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.27 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,658 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $91,855.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 131,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,636.12. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,038 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $40,209.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,673.14. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,191. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.97.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

