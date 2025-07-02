Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 21,132 Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,132 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.29. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.65 and a 52-week high of $107.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research cut State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

