Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 47,020 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,020 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,067,000 after buying an additional 153,479 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,846,000 after buying an additional 125,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,377,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,951,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,708,000 after buying an additional 37,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 179,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $195.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.14. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $197.76.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

