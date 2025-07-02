Morton Capital Management LLC CA Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 40,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 58,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,424,463 shares of company stock valued at $756,747,557 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.81.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

