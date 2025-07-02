MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

MTN Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 9612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of MTN Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.
MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.
