MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

MTN Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 9612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of MTN Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

Get MTN Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTNOY

MTN Group Price Performance

MTN Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

(Get Free Report)

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.