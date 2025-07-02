MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of MYR Group worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at $440,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 12,329.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 85.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $180.69 on Wednesday. MYR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $188.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $833.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYRG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MYR Group

About MYR Group

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.