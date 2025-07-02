Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 144 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 35,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 30,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.1% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 82,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38.7% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

