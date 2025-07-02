New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Holdings Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 138,835 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 4.17% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $24,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 542,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 479,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 315,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,422,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,918,000 after purchasing an additional 264,334 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 251,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 240,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,148,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 154,181 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $610.43 million, a P/E ratio of -112.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 11.43. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.84 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,333.33%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

