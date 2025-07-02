nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 783746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Several research firms have commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of nLight from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

nLight Trading Down 2.7%

The stock has a market cap of $946.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.77 million. nLight had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 22.23%. nLight’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 10,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $177,292.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 166,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,298.44. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,149,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,342,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,587,070.91. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,915 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,301. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in nLight by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nLight by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of nLight by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of nLight by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of nLight by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

