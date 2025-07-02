Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.00.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th.

NDSN stock opened at $220.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.56. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.56. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Nordson by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nordson by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

