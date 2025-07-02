Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,486,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $767,378,000 after buying an additional 92,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,444,000 after acquiring an additional 30,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,744,000 after acquiring an additional 202,327 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,532,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,201,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,605 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $128.17. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

