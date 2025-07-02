Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.96 and last traded at $95.65, with a volume of 77189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Northrim BanCorp from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 2.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $45.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 388.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

