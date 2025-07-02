Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 619,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in NU by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in NU by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in NU by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

