NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.4% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $158.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

