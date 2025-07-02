Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,218,000 after buying an additional 71,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.22.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $131.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day moving average is $113.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

